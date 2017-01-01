CREATE A LEAGUE

You're the League Manager here.

Set up a private league to play with

your family and friends!

 League Scoring Types

PPR Scoring

Point Per Reception (PPR) leagues add a point per reception made, placing emphasis on receiving positions (RB, WR, and TE). In a PPR league, teams plays against another team each week, per the league's schedule. Teams that accumulate the most fantasy points win their matchup. The results of each week's matchup, and overall winning percentage, will determine the season winner in non-playoff leagues. In playoff leagues, the top teams have a playoff period where a winner is crowned.

Standard Scoring

Standard leagues have 'Head-to-Head: Points' as the scoring format. In a Standard league, your team plays against another team each week, per the league's schedule. The team that accumulates the most fantasy points wins the match up for the week. The results of each week's matchup, and overall winning percentage, will determine the regular season winner in non-playoff leagues. In playoff leagues, the top teams have a playoff period after which a winner is determined.